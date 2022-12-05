7,241 Shares in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter worth $124,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter worth $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

