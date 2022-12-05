7Pixels Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00022293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $61.62 million and $31,114.34 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.7241352 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,483.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

