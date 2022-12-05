ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $79.42 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $79.42 million and approximately $23,576.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,949.14 or 1.00010641 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00240326 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00082746 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $25,487.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

