Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.41. 1,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,137,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 99,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.