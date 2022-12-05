Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ACRS opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
