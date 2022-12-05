Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acushnet Trading Up 1.1 %

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $46.88 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Acushnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

