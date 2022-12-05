Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 592,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Adecoagro stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. 399,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $873.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

