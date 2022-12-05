Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.24. 4,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $700.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 100,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at $376,104.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

