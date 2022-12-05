aelf Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and $9.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008020 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.