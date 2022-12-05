aelf Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $63.48 million and $4.74 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008012 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000059 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

