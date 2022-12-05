Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANNSF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €119.00 ($122.68) to €126.00 ($129.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($160.82) to €133.00 ($137.11) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($144.33) to €130.00 ($134.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $126.63 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

