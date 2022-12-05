Aergo Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $45.72 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

