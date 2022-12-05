Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 5.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 33,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,568,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Agenus Trading Down 6.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.