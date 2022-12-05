Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 5.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 33,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,568,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Agenus by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.