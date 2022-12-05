Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Up to $17.43

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $18.88. Agiliti shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 11,091 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Agiliti by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

