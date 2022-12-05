AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Raised to €3.80

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from €3.40 ($3.51) to €3.80 ($3.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIBRF. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.71) price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.75) to €2.80 ($2.89) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.81) to €4.20 ($4.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.80 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.61.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF stock remained flat at $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.