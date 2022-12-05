Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Head to Head Review

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.69% 12.71% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.79 $898.88 million N/A N/A 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.70 $7.26 million $1.63 7.67

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akbank T.A.S. and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 1 0 2.50 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Colonial Bancorp beats Akbank T.A.S. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 710 branches. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

