Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $62.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00079837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025667 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,542,518 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,152,092 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

