Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ALCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 9.1% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 199.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $30.19 on Monday. Alico has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $228.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.40%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

