Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €210.00 ($216.49) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALIZY. Barclays reduced their target price on Allianz from €214.00 ($220.62) to €205.00 ($211.34) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allianz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Allianz from €267.00 ($275.26) to €271.00 ($279.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allianz from €210.00 ($216.49) to €220.00 ($226.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.50.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of ALIZY opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12. Allianz has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
