Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $90.80 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.63 or 0.01711841 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013580 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00038522 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.10 or 0.01761424 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.