Alpha Square Group S LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alpha Square Group S LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. 224,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

