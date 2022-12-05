Alpha Square Group S LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,009 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NOW traded down $13.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $399.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $672.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

