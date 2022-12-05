Alpha Square Group S LLC Sells 347,000 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Alpha Square Group S LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,000 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for 0.7% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 72,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

British American Tobacco Profile

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

