Alpha Square Group S LLC Trims Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alpha Square Group S LLC lessened its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,500 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 377,500 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned 0.21% of Poshmark worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Poshmark by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 73,587 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Poshmark by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 151,147 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Poshmark by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after buying an additional 886,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.82. 6,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,119. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

