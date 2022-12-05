Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.84

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Amada Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.32.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

