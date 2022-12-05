Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $114.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

