Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $114.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.61.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $177.50.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
