Ameren Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Ameren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

