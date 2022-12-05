American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.