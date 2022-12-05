American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Point72 Europe London LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

