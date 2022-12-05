Amy C. Becker Sells 3,500 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DCI stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.83. 8,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,178. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 206.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

