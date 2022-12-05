Analog Devices (ADI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/28/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $173.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $170.00.

11/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $195.00.

11/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $209.00 to $214.00.

11/23/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $195.00.

11/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Analog Devices had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

10/18/2022 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $187.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

