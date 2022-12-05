Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $67.00.

11/21/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $65.00.

11/21/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to $71.00.

11/18/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/12/2022 – Helmerich & Payne is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Helmerich & Payne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HP traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.40%.

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 558,971 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

