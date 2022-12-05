Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE: BDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $319.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $270.00.

11/16/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $255.00.

11/14/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $227.00 to $220.00.

11/11/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/11/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Becton, Dickinson and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $6.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.21. 1,224,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

