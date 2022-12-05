Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $298.42

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.42.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,422.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $222.66 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.18 and its 200 day moving average is $219.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

