Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $123.69

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after buying an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

