Analysts Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target at $22.82

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

