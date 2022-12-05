Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA):

12/1/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $198.00 to $176.00.

11/30/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

11/22/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $185.00.

10/28/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $210.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE MAA traded down $4.86 on Monday, hitting $159.40. 714,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.