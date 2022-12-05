Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA):
- 12/1/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $198.00 to $176.00.
- 11/30/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..
- 11/22/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $185.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $177.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $210.00 to $189.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE MAA traded down $4.86 on Monday, hitting $159.40. 714,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day moving average of $166.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
