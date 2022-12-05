Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/5/2022 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $177.00.

12/1/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $173.00.

11/28/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $171.00.

11/22/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00.

11/17/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $160.00.

11/7/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $162.00 to $172.00.

11/7/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $162.00 to $172.00.

11/4/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $149.00.

10/19/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

10/12/2022 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.14. 3,802,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get EOG Resources Inc alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 82.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.