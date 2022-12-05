Analyzing Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) & Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Enerflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Elkay Water Solutions $910.90 million 4.86 $120.90 million ($0.11) -226.27 Enerflex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Enerflex.

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Elkay Water Solutions -1.61% 26.79% 9.22% Enerflex N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Enerflex pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions pays out -254.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and Enerflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enerflex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.22%. Enerflex has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Enerflex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions beats Enerflex on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name. The company also offers stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks for classrooms and academic institutions; ADA commercial stainless-steel sinks and plumbing fixtures for assisted living; faucets, bubblers, drains, and accessories; and stainless steel fixtures and related products for food services, government, healthcare, hospitality, institutional, and residential markets. It serves higher education, healthcare, retail, restaurant, hospitality, education, government, and fire protection markets. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities. It also offers after-market services, parts distribution, operations and maintenance solutions, equipment optimization and maintenance programs, manufacturer warranties, exchange components, long-term service agreements, and technical services. In addition, the company rents natural gas compressors totaling approximately 800,000 horsepower. It serves small to large independent producers, integrated oil and natural gas companies, midstream and petrochemical companies, power generation companies, users of natural gas-fired electric power, and carbon capture players in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Bahrain Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

