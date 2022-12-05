Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,098.09 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $35.16 million and $28,098.09 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,198.61 or 0.07015227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.91 or 0.06001472 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00500896 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.97 or 0.30202849 BTC.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

