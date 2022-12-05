Ann Berresford Acquires 11,152 Shares of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Stock

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) insider Ann Berresford acquired 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £6,022.08 ($7,204.31).
Albion Venture Capital Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON AAVC remained flat at GBX 50 ($0.60) during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.14 million and a PE ratio of 833.33. Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 57 ($0.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.03.
Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile
