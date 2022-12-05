Ann Berresford Acquires 11,152 Shares of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Stock

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) insider Ann Berresford acquired 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £6,022.08 ($7,204.31).

Shares of LON AAVC remained flat at GBX 50 ($0.60) during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.14 million and a PE ratio of 833.33. Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 57 ($0.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.03.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

