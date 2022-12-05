Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,583 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises approximately 3.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Antero Resources worth $55,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 668,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 167,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

