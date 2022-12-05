Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Increased by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,853 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT makes up 16.8% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rush Island Management LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $76,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 575,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

