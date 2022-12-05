Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Down 13.6% in November

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apeiron Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of APN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16. Apeiron Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apeiron Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 141,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apeiron Capital Investment by 227,699.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,699 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apeiron Capital Investment

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

