Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $77.82 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.82 million and $1.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00080159 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060427 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001394 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010078 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025999 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.