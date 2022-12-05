Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up about 1.4% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 368.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 17.7% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $228,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $38,488,512.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Management Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

ARES stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.35. 7,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,979. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

