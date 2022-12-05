Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 6.7%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 5,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 803,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

