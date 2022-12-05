ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 805,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 480,297 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,711,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 532.7% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 632,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 532,668 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 270,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 192,972 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.