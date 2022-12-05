ASD Price Reaches $0.0760 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,238.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00242114 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07504918 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,751,797.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

