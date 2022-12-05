Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

